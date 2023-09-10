WALPOLE — They’re the Pats’ hats for the next generation.
A small group of seniors at a retirement community in Walpole have been making sure newborns at Sturdy Memorial Hospital in Attleboro were ready for the New England Patriots’ season opener Sunday at Gillette Stadium in Foxboro.
A trio of woman nicknamed the “Needle Neighbors” at New Pond Village retirement community knitted Patriots caps for newborns at the hospital.
Shirley Hutchins enlisted the help of Anne Benson and Jean Huff to knit 20 caps for the newborns in the Weber Maternity Unit at Sturdy.
The caps, made with red, white and blue yarn, were delivered Wednesday.
“When asked if Needle Neighbors could make hats for the babies at Sturdy Health, I thought this was a fun idea,” Hutchins said, “especially since they were requested to be done to celebrate the opening Patriots Game.
“It was a fun project,” Hutchins added. “I’m hoping to keep this as an ongoing project and knit some hats for Halloween and Christmas.”
The caps were accompanied by a $500 donation to the hospital from New Pond Village.
“Sturdy Health is so thankful for New Pond Village’s support of the hospital,” said Kat Wright, development coordinator for Sturdy Memorial Foundation.
“We are so grateful to the knitters and their caring energy and are looking forward to this partnership.”