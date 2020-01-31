ATTLEBORO — Martha Sullivan, head of Sensata Technologies, is retiring and will be replaced by Jeff Cote as president and chief executive officer.
The transition will take place March 1, according to an announcement from the company, which has facilities in Attleboro and around the world.
Sullivan, 62, is a 35-year employee of Sensata and has been CEO for seven years.
“The board and I are grateful to Martha for her visionary leadership during the past seven years. She has transformed the company into a leading provider of sensor-rich solutions that are helping our customers develop products that are smarter, more connected, and increasingly electrified,” Andrew C. Teich, chairman of Sensata, said.
Revenue at Sensata has gone from $1.9 billion in 2012 to $3.5 billion in 2018 under her leadership, the company said.
Cote, 53, joined Sensata in 2007 as chief financial officer and more recently has served as chief operating officer and executive vice president.
“Jeff’s experience reflects the intersection of finance, operational, and technical acumen that defines the strength of our management team,” Teich said.
Sensata has 22,000 employees worldwide and 1,000 in Massachusetts.
