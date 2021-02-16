ATTLEBORO — The sentencing of a bank robber apprehended in Attleboro after a high-speed chase in 2018 was postponed Monday for medical reasons.
Dong Lee, 50, of Providence, is now scheduled to be sentenced in U.S. District Court in Boston on March 25.
Lee pleaded guilty in October to robbing five banks in a drug-fueled spree that began on Sept. 8, 2018 and ended six days later.
He was arrested after a car driven by an accomplice crashed off Toner Boulevard following a high-speed chase that began on Route 1 in Foxboro and continued to Interstate 95 South.
Lee’s lawyer requested the continuance, saying his client could not go forward Tuesday because of a recent adjustment in his medication, according to court records.
Prosecutors are seeking a nine-year prison sentence while Lee’s lawyer is recommending six years.
The robberies occurred in Boston, Brockton, Avon, Andover and Braintree.
