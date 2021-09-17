FOXBORO — Sentencing has been postponed for a Milton woman who operated an illicit, multi-million dollar black market marijuana delivery service that kept a stash house in Foxboro.
Deana Martin, 53, was scheduled to be sentenced Thursday in U.S. District Court but that’s been postponed to Oct. 19.
Lawyers for both sides are recommending Martin get four years in prison and pay $528,000 in unpaid taxes.
Martin pleaded guilty in May to operating Northern Herb, which kept stash houses in Foxboro, Hyde Park, Canton and Milton, and failing to pay taxes, according to the U.S. attorney’s office.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.