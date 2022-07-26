ATTLEBORO — A consensus seemed to emerge from a 30-minute listening session with Mayor Paul Heroux Tuesday night that the dog park off Pond Street North, most of which is actually in Seekonk, should be moved.
Where the new site will be remains uncertain.
And there’s the possibility that there could be two dog parks.
“There are definitely improvements that can be made,” Heroux said.
The mayor — who’s known for his love of dogs, is in his last term and is running for sheriff of Bristol County — said the location of the dog park is something he wants to address before he leaves office.
“I’d be remiss if I didn’t address it at some point,” he said.
About 15 people attended the session at City Hall.
Heroux described the current site as “the unwanted stepchild of the city.”
It was started by volunteers, has been run by volunteers and was built on what may have been a dump on property where the wastewater treatment plant is located.
A new park would be city-run, Heroux said.
“If we change things, it would be a fully city operated park,” he said. “No more volunteers.”
Problems with the current site include no shade, no water, no toilet facilities and a lack of signage prohibiting smoking and speeding.
In addition, the dogs enjoy digging up what appears to be some sort of waste buried in the ground.
It was described as “gray stuff.”
Another problem involves the animal shelter, which is near the dog park.
Shelter volunteer Kim Penque, who could not attend the session but sent Heroux an email, said dog park users speed down the access road to the park with windows open and sometimes dogs jump out of the cars.
When shelter volunteers are walking their dogs the unleashed dog park dogs are on the loose and conflicts sometimes erupt.
“This all becomes a huge risk when the shelter dogs are out and about!” Penque said in her email to Heroux. “When there is a shelter dog that might not like other dogs and a dog park dog is on the loose it becomes a dangerous situation for the dogs and the people. We would like to see it moved!!!”
Where to move the park becomes the next question.
Heroux had two suggestions.
One was Highland Park, the 93-acre former golf course off Mechanic Street and Rathbun Willard Drive.
Parks Superintendent Derek Corsi and City Councilor Cathleen DeSimone both spoke against that, and Heroux noted that the task force he assembled a few years ago to decide what the Highland property should be used for also voted against a dog park.
The second was in Judy Robbins Park off Riverfront Drive.
Heroux suggested that the dog park be located near the Olive Street bridge end of the park, but Corsi recommended against that.
Both of those ideas were eliminated as a result.
The only idea that seemed to gain some traction was a city-owned tree farm off Read Street near the South Attleboro Fire Station.
However that site has some problems, including its size.
Creating a parking lot would chew up a lot of the land, Corsi said.
Heroux asked participants to email him some ideas at the close of the session.
George W. Rhodes can be reached at 508-236-0432.