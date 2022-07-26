Attleboro Dog Park
Signs mark the entrance to the Attleboro dog park on Pond Street North. City officials are now apparently leaning toward moving the park, but it’s uncertain where.

 MARK STOCKWELL/THE SUN CHRONICLE

ATTLEBORO — A consensus seemed to emerge from a 30-minute listening session with Mayor Paul Heroux Tuesday night that the dog park off Pond Street North, most of which is actually in Seekonk, should be moved.

Where the new site will be remains uncertain.

