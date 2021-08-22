ATTLEBORO -- The last day to register to vote in the city’s preliminary election is Sept. 1 and the election office at City Hall will be open until 8 p.m. that day.
The contest for mayor will be the only one on the Sept. 21 ballot.
Mayor Paul Heroux, who is seeking his third term, which he has said will be his last, is facing two challengers: Todd McGhee a former state trooper, and Jim Poore, who works for a hazardous waste company.
All are or will be conducting door-to-door campaigns.
One of the three will be eliminated in the Sept. 21 preliminary.
In November, the only contested races include the mayor’s race and the city clerk’s race between current Ward 4 City Councilor Kate Jackson of Spruce Lane and Laurie Sawyer of Curtis Avenue.
Steve Withers, the current clerk, has decided not to seek re-election.
Daryl Velez of Tyler Street is the sole challenger in the contest for the five, at-large council seats.
So at least four of the incumbents, which include Peter Blais, Richard Conti, Cathleen DeSimone, Jay Dilisio and Ty Waterman, will be re-elected.
The vacant Ward 2 council seat has two candidates, Tanuja Arany of Todd Drive and Kelly Bennett of Stoney Brook Lane.
Current Ward 2 City Councilor Mark Cooper decided not to seek re-election.
The only other contested seat is the Ward 4 council position.
Michael Angelo of Spruce Lane and Roxanne Houghton of Eisenhower Drive are facing off for that seat.
The last day to register for the Nov. 2 election is Oct. 13. The election office will be open until 8 p.m. on that day.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.