”Do we find the cost of freedom, Buried in the ground …” — Lyric from “Daylight Again,” Crosby, Stills and Nash

Thirteen U.S. soldiers were killed by a suicide bomber as they worked to evacuate U.S. citizens and others escaping from Afghanistan in the wake of a Taliban takeover on Aug. 26, 2021.

Shawn Nassaney and Lynn Goodchild
Michael McGinty
Susan Blair
Marine Capt. Benjamin Sammis
Lance Cpl. Eric P. Valdepenas
Army Sgt. Adam Kennedy
Army Spec. Corey Shea
Capt. Kyle Van De Giesen
Master Sgt. Gregory R. Trent
Former Attleboro paramedic and registered nurse Joe Parent was part of a Disaster Medical Assistance Team that arrived at Ground Zero in New York on Sept. 12, 2001. He’s afflicted with pleural mesothelioma, a cancer he was diagnosed with in January 2021. He’s seen here in September 2021, reflected in a display case with the hard hat he wore while working at Ground Zero. Parent spoke to The Sun Chronicle about his diagnosis to bring awareness for others who also worked at ground zero. “This is the perfect time to put this out there,” he said. “I’m dying and thousands of others are dying. This is just starting. The hardest part is yet to come.”

