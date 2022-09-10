”Do we find the cost of freedom, Buried in the ground …” — Lyric from “Daylight Again,” Crosby, Stills and Nash
Thirteen U.S. soldiers were killed by a suicide bomber as they worked to evacuate U.S. citizens and others escaping from Afghanistan in the wake of a Taliban takeover on Aug. 26, 2021.
Another 170 Afghan civilians were also murdered.
The Taliban was supposedly supplying security for the area around the Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, but something went wrong. Purposely or not, something went wrong.
The soldiers were the last to die in the Afghanistan war and they were the first casualties in that 20-year, four presidency-spanning conflict since February 2020.
Four days later, all U.S. military personnel had left the country on orders from President Joe Biden, one day earlier than the president’s extended deadline.
In 2020, a deal between then-President Donald Trump and the Taliban had set an initial deadline of May to withdraw all U.S. troops from the country.
Afghanis were filmed clinging to a U.S. military cargo airplane as it took off with others chasing it down the runway.
Such was their fear of the Taliban.
Left behind was $7 billion worth of military equipment.
So much was lost in the chaotic withdrawal from that war-torn country America invaded under the orders of President George W. Bush in October 2001, after 19 terrorists from al-Qaeda murdered 2,977 Americans on Sept. 11, 2001.
The terrorists hijacked four airliners and crashed two into the Twin Towers of the World Trade Center in New York City.
Another crashed into the Pentagon and the fourth never reached its target because of heroic passengers led by Todd M. Beamer, 32, who forced a crash in a field in Shanksville, Pa.
His last known words were “OK, let’s roll.”
Those deaths were the first of many to come.
It set off a tsunami of evil that swept up thousands of lives and trillions of dollars.
Afghanistan was a breeding ground and hiding place for terrorists, so U.S. soldiers were sent there to hunt them down in an effort to protect Americans at home.
Some deem that mission a success. Many say the ending of the 20-year war was not.
It was a tragic day and mirrored much that took place over the years since that dreadful day we all know as 9/11.
Blood and treasure has been lost and none of it can be recovered.
The evil that began on 9/11 did not end that day.
That evil left a long dark wake to wash over the world.
****
Early in the morning of Sept. 11, 2001, a young couple in love boarded United Airlines Flight 175 at Logan International Airport in Boston.
They were headed for a vacation in Hawaii where the attack on Pearl Harbor took place 60 years prior killing 2,403 Americans and plunging the U.S. into another war, one that killed millions worldwide — World War II.
Their vacation was the last before they began working on their master’s degrees in business administration at Providence College.
They did not know what was coming.
They did not know that they had just an hour to live and that their dreams of a long life together, marriage, children, grandchildren, careers in business would soon be incinerated by five terrorists who flew that plane into the South Tower of the World Trade Center in New York City.
The airplane hit the building between floors 77 and 85 at 9:02:57 a.m. at an estimated speed of 586 mph.
Lynn C. Goodchild, 25, of Attleboro and Shawn M. Nassaney, 25, of Pawtucket died that day in an inferno of fire, shattered glass and melted steel.
So much was lost that day.
Michael McGinty, 42, of Foxboro, a Navy veteran, was an insurance broker for Marsh Inc.
He was on a business trip to New York and was in the North Tower when American Airlines Flight 11 crashed into the north face between floors 93 and 99 at 8:46:40 a.m.
Marsh occupied floors 93 to 100, and that’s where he was.
His wife was Cindy and he had two young sons, Daniel and David.
Cindy said his boys always came first.
The couple had a good talk before he left for New York, Cindy said in previous Sun Chronicle story.
“On Sunday night before Mike left for New York we had one of those really great ‘marriage’ conversations where you are both on the same page, everything clicks and you talk about the important stuff. We felt so close.”
A husband, a father, a son died that day.
So much was lost that day.
Susan L. Blair, 35, the daughter of Sally T. White, a North Attleboro resident, was working on floor 92 when United Airlines Flight 175, the plane carrying Lynn and Shawn, ripped into the building.
She was a supervisor for Aon Insurance and lived in East Brunswick, N.J.
Those who made it out remembered that she heroically was guiding people from the building and helping those who could not help themselves.
She was known for her “big laugh and big heart.”
Blair was engaged to be married to Dan Walisiak, also of East Brunswick, N.J.
So much was lost that day.
And then there were those that came to save the day that was beyond saving.
The number of New York City firefighters who died that day was 344.
The number of New York City police officers who died that day was 23.
The number of Port Authority police officers who died that day was 37.
The toll for the day was 2,977 American lives lost.
So much was lost that day.
And then came the war.
****
The following figures came from the Department of Defense website on Aug. 29:
Operation Enduring Freedom, the invasion of Afghanistan, dated from Oct. 7, 2001 to Dec. 31, 2014.
During those 13 years, 2,352 Americans died in the service of their country.
Out of that number, 1,847 were killed in action. Another 20,149 were wounded in action.
Many had limbs blown from their bodies or came home burned and disfigured.
Operation Enduring Freedom ended on Dec. 31, 2014, and Operation Freedom’s Sentinel, also in Afghanistan, began on Jan. 1, 2015.
Operation Freedom’s Sentinel ended on Aug. 30, 2021 with a total of 109 deaths.
Out of that number 77 were killed in action, including the 13 on Aug. 26, 2021. Another 620 were wounded in action.
Operation Iraqi Freedom began on March 19, 2003 and ended Aug. 31, 2010.
During that time there were a total of 4,431 deaths.
Out of that number, 3,490 were killed in action. Another 31,994 were wounded in action.
Operation New Dawn began on Sept. 1, 2010, when Operation Iraqi Freedom ended. It was waged primarily in Iraq and ended on Dec. 31, 2011.
During that time there were 74 deaths. Out of that number, 38 were killed in action. Another 298 were wounded in action.
And in Operation Inherent Resolve, also in a number of countries including Syria, Iraq and Libya, for which no dates were given, there were 109 military and civilian deaths.
Out of that number, 20 were killed in action. Another 276 were wounded in action.
From Oct. 7, 2001 to Aug. 30, 2021, there were 7,075 military and Department of Defense civilian deaths in the Mideast.
Out of that number 5,474 were killed in action. Another 53,281 were wounded in action.
In total, there were 60,356 casualties.
Some of the deaths were among those we knew.
Marine Capt. Benjamin Sammis, 29, of Rehoboth was killed in April 2003 when his Cobra Gunship Helicopter crashed in Iraq.
He left his parents Steve and Beth Sammis and his wife Stacey and two brothers.
Army Sgt. Charles T. Caldwell, 38, a North Providence resident and a former Attleboro resident, was killed in September 2003 when the vehicle in which he was riding struck a bomb on a highway south of Baghdad, Iraq.
Army Sgt. Scott C. Rose, 30, was an Attleboro native, but lived in North Carolina.
He died when the Blackhawk helicopter in which he was riding was shot down in Tikrit, Iraq in November 2003.
He was a door gunner.
Rose left his wife Michele and a baby daughter Meghan Louise, who he never had the opportunity to hold.
Marine Lance Cpl. John Van Gyzen IV, 21, a graduate of Dighton-Rehoboth Regional High School, died fighting in Al Anbar Province, Iraq in 2004.
Marine Lance Cpl. Eric Valdepenas, 21, of Seekonk, was killed when the vehicle in which he was riding struck a roadside bomb in Iraq in September 2006.
He left his parents Jesus and Anne Marie and seven siblings.
Army Sgt. Adam P. Kennedy, 25, of Norfolk, died of wounds received from a roadside bomb in Iraq in 2007.
Army Spec. Corey Shea, 21, of Mansfield was killed in November 2008 in Iraq.
He left his mom, Denise Anderson. Corey was her only son.
Marine Capt. Kyle R. Van De Giesen, 29, of North Attleboro died when his Cobra Gunship Helicopter crashed in Afghanistan in October 2009.
He left his mom Ruth Ann, his dad Calvin and his wife Megan, a daughter Avery and an unborn son Colin. Also his brothers, Christian and Ryan, and his sister Caitlin.
Master Sgt. Gregory R. Trent, 38, of Norton, died in August 2012 from wounds received in Baktabad, Afghanistan.
Trent left his parents, Barbara and Gregory, a wife and a daughter.
And then there are others like Joe Parent of Attleboro, a Vietnam veteran.
Parent was a paramedic and a registered nurse who responded to Ground Zero in New York the day after the WTC came tumbling down.
He was there with a Disaster Medical Assistance Team to render aid to survivors of the catastrophe — but there were none. Instead, they rendered aid to those looking for survivors and the dead.
The air was full of poison dust during that time.
Parent breathed the poison air for 14 days along with the rest of his team and thousands of rescue workers, some of whom have already died from lung ailments and some from mesothelioma, which is just now coming to the fore because the disease has a long latency time.
And now Parent is dying of mesothelioma, a dreadful disease, as are many others.
Such is a snapshot of the local human cost that ripped loved ones from families that loved them, leaving physical and emotional empty spaces behind.
A study conducted by the Watson Institute of International and Public Affairs at Brown University puts the total human cost of post-9/11 wars between 897,000 and 929,000, which includes U.S. military, Defense Department civilian, contractors, national military and police, other allied troops, civilians, journalists, humanitarians and opposition fighters.
****
The $7 billion in equipment left behind in Afghanistan is a tiny sum compared to total spending on the War on Terror: $8 trillion. That figure is from the Watson Institute’s study, between fiscal years 2001-2022.
The $8 trillion includes $2.1 trillion in “contingency overseas operations” for the Department of Defense.
There’s another $1.1 trillion for Homeland Security and $.47 trillion for veterans care.
There’s another $1.1 trillion in interest on loans taken to finance the wars.
The study added $.8 trillion for increases to the base budget for DOD due to post 9/11 wars.
In addition, there’s $.2 trillion for the State Department and finally $2.2 trillion for veterans care over the next 30 years.
All told, that’s about $7.9 trillion or, rounded up, $8 trillion.
And then there’s the construction of One World Trade Center, also known as the Freedom Tower, which has replaced the Twin Towers.
That cost about $3.9 billion.
It’s 1,776 feet high, and that’s no accident.
It was built that way to commemorate the date that America declared its independence from England and became a nation on its own founded on principles of freedom.
A CBS news article goes into other areas.
There was $7 billion paid to the survivors of those killed in the attacks.
There was $8.7 billion in lost earnings of those who died in the North and South Towers.
There was $500 million in overtime paid to workers cleaning up Ground Zero in NYC.
There was a $19.6 billion drop in airline revenue between 2001 and 2002.
And there was $40 billion in insured losses.
The list goes on and on.
So much was lost that day.