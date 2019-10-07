The weather last month was certainly puzzling, and there was a good reason for those browning lawns.
September was quite dry and warm compared to other Septembers and a sharp contrast to the much wetter summer months of August and July.
In fact, while it has been fall since Sept. 23, the weather felt downright summer-like.
The average daily high temperature in September of 75 compares to a normal 73, according to the Attleboro Water Department.
The highest temp was 86 the first day of autumn — a day the thermometer never dipped below 65 and one of three straight days in the mid-80s.
The average daily low temperature was 54, which mirrors the norm. The lowest temp was 41 on Sept. 20.
As for rain, the total for September amounted to only 2.76 inches over just six days, well below the norm of about 4 inches. Only 11 other Septembers on record had fewer days of measured rain.
For the past nine months of the calendar year, precipitation has totaled 39.82 inches, up from the average of 35.15 inches.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.