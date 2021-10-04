September ended up being another in a string of rainy months in the area.
Nearly 6 inches of rain was recorded by the Attleboro Water Department, much more than the usual amount of just under 4 inches.
A total of 13 days had measurable rain.
September started off very wet, with the remnants of Hurricane Ida dumping almost 3 1/2 inches of rain in Attleboro in less than a day — about a month’s worth of rainfall.
Some area communities experienced flooding and power failures, with several hundred electric customers left in the dark.
About 5 inches of rain fell in August and a record 10.21 inches in July.
Average rainfall for August is about 4.2 inches and July a mere 3 1/2 inches.
As for temperatures, the average daily high was 75 degrees, two degrees above normal.
The highest temp was 84 the middle of the month and one of seven days when the thermometer reached into the 80s.
The average daily low temperature was 58, which is 4 degrees above the average.
The lowest temp was 48 the last two days of September, Attleboro Water Department records show.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.