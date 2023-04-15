MANSFIELD -- A driver's education car was involved in a serious accident at the high school Saturday morning.
The accident was reported about 8:30 a.m. on East Street at the main entrance to the school.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|1 Month
|$12.99
|for 30 days
|3 Months
|$37.99
|for 90 days
|6 Months
|$76.99
|for 180 days
|1 Year
|$140.99
|for 365 days
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
MANSFIELD -- A driver's education car was involved in a serious accident at the high school Saturday morning.
The accident was reported about 8:30 a.m. on East Street at the main entrance to the school.
A silver Toyota Corolla with a Teachers Driving Academy sign on its roof sustained heavy damage to its right side, and a white Ford Explorer had front-end damage.
No information about how serious any injuries were was released by police.
Mansfield Police and State Police were investigating the accident, and didn't leave the scene until after noon.
There is a Teachers Driving Academy location in Mansfield.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.