ATTLEBORO -- A house erupted in flames early Friday morning on Division Street.
The fire was reported just before 1 a.m. on the dead-end road off Lindsey Street, which is off Pleasant Street (Route 123).
A medical examiner was observed leaving the scene, which usually means there was a fatality.
A representative of the state's fire marshal's office and state police were also called to the scene.
The house was fully engulfed in flames as first responders arrived, and the roof had caved in.
Division Street was still blocked off Friday morning.
North Attleboro, Seekonk and Pawtucket firefighters helped cover city fire stations.
The Sun Chronicle will be updating this story throughout the day and for our weekend print edition.
