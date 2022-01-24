NORTON -- Water service was disrupted Monday morning for some residents in the Dean Street area after a main broke on East Hodges Street.
The break of the 8-inch main was reported about 5:30 a.m. with residents complaining they had no water or low pressure, Francis Fournier, the water superintendent, said.
Workers were able to isolate a portion of the problem, but because the break occurred in an older section of town where there are a limited number of isolation valves, the impacted area includes a portion of Dean Street, Fournier said.
Water service will be restored as quickly as possible, he said. Workers are flushing the distribution system to help remove any sediment that was stirred up by the break.