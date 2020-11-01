MANSFIELD -- A car that crashed onto railroad tracks on Otis Street near the Mansfield Country Store Saturday night caused the temporary stoppage of the commuter rail and Amtrak lines.
The crash was reported shortly after 10 p.m. and when officers arrived they found a vehicle on the tracks and no one in the car, according to police transmissions.
Due to the location of the crash, officers immediately asked that all Amtrak and MBTA trains scheduled to come through Mansfield be stopped. It wasn’t clear if any trains were in the area.
According to police radio reports, witnesses said at least one adult and possibly one child were in the vehicle and they had left in a second vehicle that had arrived and taken them away.
A short time later, public safety officials received a telephone call from a person, reportedly one of the occupants of the vehicle on the tracks, asking for medical assistance.
An ambulance was dispatched to the location and then a second ambulance from Foxboro was sent.
A female and a child were reportedly transported to a Brockton hospital for treatment.
Police on Otis Street said they were fearful of removing the vehicle without damaging the tracks and also wanted the tracks inspected for damage.
