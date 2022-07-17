MANSFIELD -- A water main break that affected residents in several neighborhoods Sunday morning has been repaired.
The water main break at 110 Gilbert St. affected service for Wayside, Old Farm, Megan's, Black Pond, Saddleridge, and Gilbert, according to a tweet sent out by the town at about 8:30 a.m.
The road was closed from Balcom to Wayside Drive.
Service was restored Sunday afternoon, according to a tweet shortly before 1 p.m. "If you live in the area of Gilbert Street you may have some air in your water or discoloration. Please run water until it runs clear," officials said.