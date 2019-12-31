ATTLEBORO — With the numbers of elders who are financially exploited growing every year, the city’s Council on Aging is sponsoring a forum to help seniors recognize the signs of fraud and how to protect themselves.
The effort comes in the wake of a study by the U. S. Administration on Aging which estimates that as many as 1 million elderly are financially exploited or physically abused and neglected every year, COA director Madeleine McNielly said in a press release.
The informational session is scheduled for 4 p.m., Thursday, Jan. 9, in the Attleboro Public Library.
McNielly said reports of elder abuse have grown tremendously since a reporting law was first created in 1984.
That year, 1,529 reports were investigated.
In 2017, about 30,000 reports were investigated, she said.
McNielly said as the baby-boomer generation continues to age more cases can be expected.
About one-third of all cases involve financial exploitation, she said.
Education is key to prevention, she said.
Even those close to the elderly sometimes take advantage of them.
“Loved and trusted family members too often make illegal and improper use of resources, resulting in emotional and financial damage that is devastating,” McNielly said. “Elders and vulnerable adults are left unable to pay for their basic daily needs, including housing, food, critical utilities and medications, and are traumatized by this victimization.”
McNielly said elder abuse is “significantly under-reported.”
Those scheduled to provide advice to seniors are Gabriela Vieira from Webster Bank, Arthur J. Brillon, a retired Attleboro police detective and a special investigator from the district attorney’s financial abuse investigative team, and lawyers from South Coastal Counties Legal Services.
