ATTLEBORO -- A $300,000 federal civil rights lawsuit filed by a man who alleged he was shoved into a cement wall at the police station and assaulted by officers in 2019 "solely because he was Black" has been settled.
The terms of the settlement between Denzell Singleton, 30, of Boston, and the city were not detailed in court documents filed Monday in U.S. District Court in Boston.
Judge Nathaniel Gorton dismissed the lawsuit without costs and without prejudice as a result of the settlement, which came after mediation talks. The case could be reopened within 30 days if the settlement is not consummated, according to court records.
Boston lawyer, John J. Cloherty III, who represented the city, Police Chief Kyle Heagney and four police officers, did not immediately return telephone calls and emails from The Sun Chronicle for comment.
Heagney referred any comment on the case to Cloherty.
Singleton’s lawyer, James Caramanica of Attleboro, also did not immediately return a phone call.
On Feb. 17, 2019, Singleton was arrested on charges of lewd conduct, being disorderly and assault and battery on a police officer. He claimed he was assaulted by the officers as he was being brought to the booking room.
He pleaded guilty in Attleboro District Court to the lewd conduct and disorderly charges and was sentenced to the six months he spent in jail awaiting trial.
After a two-day trial featuring a 15 ½-minute video of the incident captured on cameras inside the police station, Singleton was acquitted of assaulting Officer Luke Harrington.
In a police report, Harrington said Singleton was trying to instigate a confrontation and lunged forward before intentionally shifting his weight and shoulder back into his chest.
In addition to Heagney and Harrington, the other officers named in the lawsuit were Sgts. Dennis Fleming, Jessica Maskell and Jason Stevens.
In his lawsuit, Singleton claimed he was assaulted “solely because he is Black” and that he suffered physical and emotional distress from the incident.
But in a reply to the claims, a lawyer representing the city and the police wrote the officers denied any wrongdoing and that the force used was reasonable.
