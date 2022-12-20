U.S. District Court Boston

U.S. District Court in Boston.

 Associated Press

ATTLEBORO -- A $300,000 federal civil rights lawsuit filed by a man who alleged he was shoved into a cement wall at the police station and assaulted by officers in 2019 "solely because he was Black" has been settled.

The terms of the settlement between Denzell Singleton, 30, of Boston, and the city were not detailed in court documents filed Monday in U.S. District Court in Boston.

David Linton may be reached at 508-236-0338.