NORTH ATTLEBORO — A settlement has been reached in a lawsuit brought by a group of residents against the Angle Tree Stone Rod & Gun Club and two of its officers.
The case had been scheduled for trial in Bristol County Superior Court but the parties notified the court last week that an agreement had been reached.
The terms were not released and lawyers representing both sides did not return phone calls or emails from The Sun Chronicle on Wednesday.
The lawsuit was initially filed in 2017 by Ronald Cloutier and Christine White of Chris Drive and was later joined by Michael and Kathy Bartucca and Donald and Donna Holman.
The plaintiffs alleged that bullets fired from the outdoor range at the Kelley Boulevard gun club damaged their homes or property.
They also claimed the defendants were negligent by failing to prevent bullets from leaving the confines of the club, and that negligence caused them emotional distress.
Their neighborhood is about a half-mile down range and separated from the club by woods.
Cloutier and White said in the lawsuit that in 2015 they found a .45-caliber bullet on their bedroom floor and a bullet hole in a window facing the club.
They sought unspecified compensatory and punitive damages.
The club and its president, David LaFlamme, and vice president, Theodore Oven, denied the allegations and said the bullets did not came from anyone firing guns at the range.
The settlement comes 10 months after a superior court judge granted the residents a preliminary injunction prohibiting the firing of guns at the club’s outdoor range until safety mechanisms were installed.
