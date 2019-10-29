NORTH ATTLEBORO — Town Council President Keith Lapointe has appointed seven people to a screening committee to help select a town manager.
The list includes school Superintendent Scott Holcomb and Police Chief John Reilly.
Lapointe said the council had specified it wanted between one and three department heads on the committee.
“Collectively, the council thought the inclusion of department heads would help provide feedback to potential candidates about town operations while also providing an input on the screening of potential fit within the team,” he said.
The others are Ben Chalot, Joe McConville, Christine Mello-Blonay, Marie Clarner and Greg Weishaar.
“We received over 30 volunteers for the screening committee and making the final selections were very difficult,” Lapointe said. “I tried to select a group with a broad range of backgrounds and experiences.”
Clarner is the chairwoman of the planning board and has been involved in getting North Attleboro entered into a state green energy program.
Weishaar is a human resources professional who ran unsuccessfully for town council last spring. At the time, he said his experience in personnel will be valuable in hiring a town manager.
Chalot, who is involved in Boston University’s public affairs masters program, recently spoke at a town council hearing on the subject of a town manager, saying North Attleboro needs a highly qualified person with solid credentials.
McConville is a retired PricewaterhouseCooper executive who served on a board to nominate candidates for senior partner.
Mello-Blonay has 20 years of marketing experience and Lapointe said she brings the perspective of a fairly new resident to the search.
Lapointe said the committee will hold its first meeting Nov. 21.
The committee will work with a consulting group hired by the town to seek out candidates for town manager, interview them, and make five recommendations to the council to consider.
The town will have the final say on who fills the town manager job, which is expected to pay between $185,000 and $200,000.
The position was created when residents voted to adopt a charter that changed the structure of town government.
Instead of a town meeting acting as a legislature and selectmen as the executive branch, the charter created the town council and town manager.
At the time, town officials said hiring the right person as town manager will be a key to making the new structure work and set the tone for the future.
The manager will have more power than administrators in most surrounding towns as he or she will be able to hire and fire workers without council interference, write the budget, and run daily operations.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.