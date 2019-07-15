ATTLEBORO — Seven candidates for city office have volunteered their time and effort Friday to get Attleboro Arts Museum ready for a coming exhibition.
The work, which will take about two hours, includes prepping and painting the walls in the museum’s Ottmar Gallery.
Candidates will also learn about the museum’s mission and its impact on the community, museum director Mim Brooks Fawcett said.
Fawcett said she’s asked all participants “to work side-by-side to demonstrate the importance of strengthening our community through volunteerism, cooperative effort and commitment to the greater good.”
Those planning to attend include mayoral candidates Mayor Paul Heroux and challenger council vice-president Heather Porreca; councilor at-large candidates Cathleen DeSimone, Dale Rheaume and Ty Waterman and school committee candidates Shannon Johnson in Ward V and Scott Domenici in Ward VI.
Fawcett said the program was inspired by Sensata Technologies’ Day of Service initiative.
Sensata frequently dispatches teams of employees to non-profit organizations to help with various projects.
Fawcett said about half of all candidates replied to her request and half of those who replied committed to helping out.
She said she knows not every candidate can break away from busy schedules.
“Understandably, not everyone is going to be able to participate,” she said in a press release. “Many of the candidates have full-time jobs, young families and might have already been scheduled that day.”
