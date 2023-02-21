FOXBORO -- Police say an organized group of thieves is responsible for stealing purses and other items from cars Monday at the Hockomock Area YMCA on Mechanic Street.
The thieves smashed the windows of six cars and entered an unlocked vehicle to steal purses, sunglasses, a wallet and backpack, Detective Lt. Kevin Fitzgerald said Tuesday.
The incident was reported about 10:20 a.m. and no arrests have been made.
Fitzgerald said the group made their getaway in a gray or silver Chrysler Pacifica with the license plate covered. The car has been seen in other communities after similar crimes.
The group, which may possibly be thieves dubbed the Felony Lane Gang, has targeted gyms and daycare facilities up and down the East Coast as far as southern Maine, Fitzgerald said.
“They target gyms and other businesses where someone is not going to take their purse, wallet or whatever inside,” Fitzgerald said.
People should avoid leaving valuables in plain view when leaving the cars, he said.
So far, police have not received any reports that the thieves have attempted to use the credit cards or checks that were stolen.
After the incident was reported, police in surrounding towns were notified of the crimes and the description of the getaway vehicle.
Fitzgerald said the thieves may be associated with the Felony Lane Gang. The modus operandi appears to be the same but the incident remains under investigation.
“It fits the profile,” Fitzgerald said.
Fitzgerald said the group, which is believed to originate in Georgia and Florida, often change vehicles or license plates, and strikes the region every three or four months.
Law enforcement officials say the Felony Lane Gang travel the country and target unoccupied vehicles for "smash and grab" thefts, stealing purses and using stolen identification documents and credit cards to commit financial crimes.
When cashing stolen checks, they typically use the drive-thru lane farthest from the bank in an attempt to avoid detection, officials say.
The group is believed to be responsible for stealing thousands of dollars by defrauding banks and credit card companies.
In November, a 40-year-old Fort Lauderdale, Fla. man, Melvin Brooks, was sentenced in federal court in Nashville, Tenn. to almost five years in prison on charges related to more than $30,000 in fraud, according to the U.S. attorney’s office for the Middle District in Tennessee.
