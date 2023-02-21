Foxboro police cruisers

Foxboro Police cruisers. (File photo)

FOXBORO -- Police say an organized group of thieves is responsible for stealing purses and other items from cars Monday at the Hockomock Area YMCA on Mechanic Street.

The thieves smashed the windows of six cars and entered an unlocked vehicle to steal purses, sunglasses, a wallet and backpack, Detective Lt. Kevin Fitzgerald said Tuesday.

