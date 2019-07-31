ATTLEBORO -- The six-month period to take out and return nomination papers for the city's 24 elective offices ended at 5 p.m. Tuesday and every office has a candidate, but only seven are contested.
As a result, no preliminary election is needed before the city election on Nov. 5.
Because there are few challengers, it's already known that there will be a new city collector, at least one new at-large city councilor and two new school board members.
At the top of the ticket, first-term Mayor Paul Heroux is facing a challenge from city council Vice President Heather Porreca, while two-term City Clerk Stephen Withers Sr. is opposed by political newcomer Lionel Choiniere.
There are four challengers for the five at-large council seats.
One of the four, who include Cathleen DeSimone, Roxanne Houghton, Jose Lemus and Dale Rheaume, will slide into the seat being vacated by Porreca.
Houghton is a former two-term at-large councilor and Lemus was a candidate for mayor in 2017, but dropped out at the deadline for filing nomination papers.
DeSimone and Rheaume are first-time candidates.
The incumbents seeking reelection are Peter Blais, Richard Conti, Jay DiLisio and Ty Waterman.
Councilor Sara Lynn Reynolds, who represents Ward 1, is the only ward councilor with an opponent. James K. Poore is mounting a challenge for her seat. He made a bid for the seat in 2017 but lost.
All other city offices are unchallenged, although there will be three changes unless something unexpected happens.
Assistant City Collector Zaida Keefer is running for collector and is unchallenged. The first-time candidate will take over for Deb Marcoccio, who’s retiring.
Former school committee member Robert D. Hill will assume an at-large school board seat, taking the place of David Quinn, who chose not to seek re-election. Lynn Porto, meanwhile, will take the place of Ward IV school committee member Lori Scales, who also chose not to seek re-election.
The last day to file a withdrawal or objection is Aug. 15.
A lottery to establish ballot positions for the candidates is scheduled for Aug. 16.
