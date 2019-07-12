NORTH ATTLEBORO — Traffic was slowed in Interstate 295 North for about 45 minutes Friday morning following a multi-vehicle accident that sent seven people to the hospital.
The accident occurred about 9:15 a.m. near the Attleboro border and involved at least five cars and a tractor-trailer unit, according to Fire Capt. Brian Brousseau.
Seven people were taken to area hospitals, including three children, but none had life-threatening injuries, Brousseau said.
The children were taken to Hasbro Children’s Hospital in Providence and an adult was taken to Rhode Island Hospital in Providence.
Three others were taken to Sturdy Memorial Hospital, Brousseau said.
Because of the multiple victims, six ambulances were dispatched to the scene including two from North Attleboro. The others were from Attleboro, Cumberland, Mansfield and Foxboro.
The cause of the accident is under investigation by state police.
