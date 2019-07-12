MVA Rt 295N NA
Occupants of an SUV hug and console each other following a Friday morning accident on I-295 North in North Attleboro that involved several vehicles, including a tractor-trailer unit. Seven people, including three children, were taken to area hospitals, but none of the injuries were believed to be life-threatening.

 MARK STOCKWELL/THE SUN CHRONICLE

NORTH ATTLEBORO — Traffic was slowed in Interstate 295 North for about 45 minutes Friday morning following a multi-vehicle accident that sent seven people to the hospital.

The accident occurred about 9:15 a.m. near the Attleboro border and involved at least five cars and a tractor-trailer unit, according to Fire Capt. Brian Brousseau.

Seven people were taken to area hospitals, including three children, but none had life-threatening injuries, Brousseau said.

The children were taken to Hasbro Children’s Hospital in Providence and an adult was taken to Rhode Island Hospital in Providence.

Three others were taken to Sturdy Memorial Hospital, Brousseau said.

Because of the multiple victims, six ambulances were dispatched to the scene including two from North Attleboro. The others were from Attleboro, Cumberland, Mansfield and Foxboro.

The cause of the accident is under investigation by state police.

David Linton may be reached at 508-236-0338.

