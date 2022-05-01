MANSFIELD — Seven people were displaced following a fire that broke out mid-afternoon Sunday in the attic of a two-story house.
Fire Chief Justin Desrosiers said the fire was reported just before 2 p.m. from the home, located at 18 Cooper Road. Fire crews pulled two hose lines into the house to knock the flames down, the chief said.
The fire was extinguished about 15 minutes later, he said.
In the process, firefighters also cut a hole in the roof to vent smoke out of the attic.
Desrosiers said an occupant of the house smelled something burning and went to check it out. That person then spotted smoke and called 911.
The fire, located in the attic of the house, burned insulation and roof timbers, he said.
The exact cause of the fire and the amount of damage to the house is under investigation.
Foxboro sent a ladder and Attleboro sent an ambulance to the scene, and Plainville and Norton provided station coverage.
No injuries were reported, Desrosiers said.