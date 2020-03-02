ATTLEBORO -- A fast-moving house fire late Monday night sent two firefighters to the hospital and left a family of seven homeless.
The three-alarm fire was reported about 11 p.m. at 15 Virginia Meadows Drive, which is off Steere Street that runs off Park Street (Route 118).
"Upon arrival, crews found heavy flames exiting all windows and began an aggressive attack," Fire Chief Scott Lachance said.
"The seven residents of the home had escaped safely prior to firefighters’ arrival."
Two Attleboro firefighters suffered non-life threatening injuries battling the fire. They were hospitalized but are expected to recover, Chief Lachance said.
Firefighters had the blaze under control around midnight.
The two-story, four-bedroom house was declared a total loss and the cause remained under investigation.
A pickup truck at the home also burned.
The American Red Cross was assisting the residents, two adults and five children, with finding temporary housing.
Norton firefighters helped out at the fire scene and firefighters from North Attleboro, Plainville and Pawtucket provided station coverage.
The city building inspector was also called to the home.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.