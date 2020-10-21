ATTLEBORO — Federal prosecutors are seeking a seven-year prison term for a man who went on a bank robbery spree in 2018 that ended with his arrest after two high-speed police pursuits.
Charles Wheeler, 50, of Weymouth, is scheduled to be sentenced in U.S. District Court on Oct. 27 and is asking for a lesser 5 ½-year prison term, according to court records.
Judge Richard Stearns will issue the sentence and is not bound by federal sentencing guidelines or the recommendations by lawyers in the case.
Wheeler was scheduled to be sentenced Wednesday but it was postponed for a second time.
The maximum sentence for his crimes is 20 years.
Wheeler pleaded guilty in March to robbing five banks during a one-week period in September 2018. He and an accomplice were arrested Sept. 14, 2018 after their car crashed off Interstate 95 in Attleboro.
The accomplice, Dong Lee, 50, of Providence, pleaded guilty last week and is scheduled to be sentenced in February.
The day they were apprehended, they robbed a bank in Avon and another in Brockton, then got into a hit-and-run accident as they drove off, according to court records.
A state trooper later spotted their car on Route 1 near Gillette Stadium, leading to a high-speed chase and crash on I-95 in Attleboro. Lee was arrested near the scene but Wheeler ran and stole a car at the Gulf gas station nearby on Toner Boulevard.
A second high-speed chase ensued into South Attleboro, where state police boxed in the car on Route 1 near the Pawtucket line.
Along with a seven-year prison term, prosecutors are seeking three years of probation upon Wheeler’s release and restitution. They cited Wheeler’s lengthy criminal record dating back to when he was 13 and his reckless and dangerous conduct during the robbery spree.
“Wheeler’s actions during the robbery spree and the resulting dangerous escape is unacceptable and cannot be treated lightly,” Assistant U.S. Attorney Kenneth Shine said in his sentencing memorandum.
Shine noted Wheeler has violated his probation and returned to crime after almost all of his 15 stints in jail for various crimes, including armed robbery, assault and battery by means of a dangerous weapon, drug distribution and failing to register as a sex offender.
Citing Wheeler’s troubled childhood and struggle with addiction to alcohol, cocaine and heroin, Boston lawyer Mark Shea is recommending the 5 ½-year prison sentence and two years of probation.
In his sentencing memorandum, Shea said his client’s co-defendant suggested the bank robberies “as a quick fix” to support their drug habits and that Wheeler’s role was limited to being an unarmed lookout.
“Mr. Wheeler was under the influence of alcohol, crack cocaine and heroin at the time of the unfortunate spree,” Shea said. “His addictions, which have plagued him throughout his life, were the driving force behind his becoming involved in this ill-conceived string of robberies.”
The defense lawyer said Wheeler was remorseful over his conduct and apologetic to the bank tellers who suffered emotional distress.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.