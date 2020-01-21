And then there were seven.
Another Brookline resident and Democrat has announced a bid for the 4th Congressional District seat.
Ben Sigel, an attorney and self-described “community advocate” announced his candidacy Tuesday joining four other Brookline residents vying for the job and a total of six other candidates.
The other two are from Newton.
Current 4th District U.S. Rep. Joe Kennedy III is running against Ed Markey for his U.S. Senate seat.
“This campaign is about bringing people together,” Sigel in an announcement emailed to supporters. “I have a long history of working to bridge divides among diverse communities, and the people of this district are ready to unite around our common values of opportunity, inclusion, and fairness.”
Sigel is the son of a Jewish father and a Puerto Rican mother and he’s touting his Latino heritage, saying he would be the first Latino to represent Massachusetts in Congress.
He has dubbed his platform “We the 4th” and says he will work for universal and affordable healthcare, social and economic justice, equitable access to high quality education and immigration reform, and will also battle climate change and bigotry.
He is currently director of client and community relations and special counsel at the law firm of Mintz Levin of Boston.
Sigel said he intends to follow Kennedy’s path.
“Representative Kennedy leaves a legacy of community-building and advocacy for the citizens of the 4th District” Sigel said. “I am determined to continue his fight for social and economic justice and to be a voice for the voiceless.”
Sigel said he will conduct a “listening tour” from Jan. 22 through Feb. 9 during which he intends visit all 34 cities and towns in the district.
“The goal of the listening tour is to hear from voters, policy experts, advocates, business leaders, and unions about their vision for the future,” he said.
The other candidates for the 4th District are Jake Auchincloss and Becky Walker Grossman of Newton and David Cavell, Alan Khazei, Ihssane Leckey and Jesse Mermell, all of Brookline.
All are Democrats.
So far no Republicans have announced a bid.
The state primary election is Sept. 15
More information about Sigel can be found at www.bensigelforcongress.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.