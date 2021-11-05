ATTLEBORO — A seventh grader brought a knife to Brennan Middle School this past week with the apparent intent to harm someone, but a teacher convinced him to turn it over without incident, according to officials and a close friend of the student’s family.
Police were called and the youngster was released to his parents, who are seeking psychiatric help for him.
The family friend, who asked not to be named, said the youngster has suffered from psychological problems in the past and received treatment for them.
He seemed to be doing well until he brought the knife to school, she said.
The incident happened around 8 a.m. Wednesday.
The student apparently showed the knife to a friend who questioned him about it and then reported it to his teacher.
The knife was turned over peacefully, handle first, said the family friend, adding that the teacher handled the incident “amazingly well.”
Police Chief Kyle Heagney said police “have spoken to” the youngster and his parents and a detective who handles juvenile matters is investigating.
He said neither the name of the student nor the official report of the incident can be released because of his age.
“The incident remains under investigation,” Heagney said. “Once all the facts are discovered, I will assess if the student is best served with social service counseling and treatment or youthful offender charges.”
Heagney said the main goal is keeping kids safe.
“It’s my intent to ensure the safety of all the students, but also make sure this juvenile is provided with the necessary services to assist him with any issues he may need help with. It’s a delicate balance.”
When asked, Heagney did not say what kind of knife was brought to the school.
In a statement sent to parents Principal Fred Souza said “corrective and remedial action will be taken and necessary support will be provided.”
“The (Brennan Middle School) team takes reports of this nature very seriously and works tirelessly to ensure that every member of our school community is safe, secure, and able to explore their academic interests in a comfortable, nurturing environment,” he said. “At this time there is no cause for concern.”
‘They are devastated’He said disciplinary action will follow state laws and the student handbook.
Meanwhile, the friend said the family “had no reason to believe that he would bring a knife to school that day.”
“They understand the fear it incited in many of their child’s peers and the Brennan Middle School staff,” the friend said. “They are devastated that their child was at the center of this incident.”
The boy has been battling psychological problems for some time, she said, noting his aim was to cut someone or possibly himself.
“They have been very acutely aware of the challenges their child faces with mental health,” she said. “Their commitment to creating a safe, stable and adjusted environment for him and for any siblings is remarkable and true.”
‘Very grateful’
The family is relieved that no harm was done.
“They are also very grateful that the end result was a peaceful and voluntary surrender of the knife, by choice, and that no one was hurt,” she said.
“They would like it to be known that the Brennan administration and most notably, his teacher, handled the very delicate and serious matter with empathy, compassion, professionalism,” she said.
“Their hope is that as a school community we can be proactive in circulating truth over rumor and encouraging support over fear.”
The family is urging other families to “communicate” with their kids.
“We all struggle at times with difficult emotions. The key is to tell someone about our feelings and despair,” she said.
