The vote-by-mail option available for the presidential election is proving popular.
It’s so popular in fact that the voters outnumber available ballots.
So far, some communities don’t have enough to satisfy demand and others don’t have any at all.
In Attleboro, election office administrator Cheryl Perry and her assistants worked all weekend to mail out approximately 7,500 vote-by-mail ballots that they just got last week.
Then they ran out.
Now they’re waiting for at least another 2,500 to come in from the state printer so they can finish the job.
Over in Mansfield, Town Clerk Marianne Staples said her office has yet to receive any of the mail-in ballots, which has put her behind the eight ball.
“We’re still looking for ballots,” she said. “We can’t send them out if we don’t have them.”
Staples said she’s notified Secretary of State William Galvin’s office about the problem.
She’ll need roughly 5,000 — so far.
More vote-by-mail applications are likely to come in before the Oct. 28 deadline.
Apparently, a lack of ballots is not an isolated problem.
Many communities statewide are in the same situation, Staples said.
And that’s causing concern among election officials who are trying to ramp up for four modes of voting: vote-by-mail, absentee balloting, in-person early voting and in-person voting on Election Day, Nov. 3.
“It’s like all over the place,” Staples said of which community has gotten what.
She said she got her information from a Facebook account for city and town clerks.
Staples has sent out 2,523 absentee ballots, but those waiting to vote by mail will have to wait a little longer.
In North Attleboro, the vote-by-mail ballots arrived at 4 p.m. Monday, just as town hall was closing, election administrator Pat Dolan said.
She said her office has about 7,000 mail-in requests to fill.
Since Monday, she and her assistants have completed requests for voters in just two of the town’s nine precincts.
“We’re getting out whatever we can today and tomorrow,” she said.
But more ballots will be needed.
And in Norton, Town Clerk Lucia Longhurst said she has not received any of her vote-by-mail ballots.
However, she did get ballots needed for in-person early voting.
Longhurst said she took matters into her own hands and decided to send those ballots out to about 3,000 vote-by-mail voters so she and her staff could get the job done in a timely manner.
“We’re up to date as of today,” she said.
The last day to register to vote for the presidential election is Oct. 24.
Vote-by-mail ballots must be postmarked by Nov. 3 and received no later than 5 p.m. Nov. 6 in local election offices to be counted.
