Rehoboth police cruisers

Rehoboth Police Department cruisers.

State police and some area police and fire departments are warning residents about collection scams, some “spoofing” the phone numbers of police agencies.

Rehoboth police said Wednesday they have received several scam complaints from residents about callers demanding money for debts owed to various companies requesting payment.

