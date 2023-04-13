State police and some area police and fire departments are warning residents about collection scams, some “spoofing” the phone numbers of police agencies.
Rehoboth police said Wednesday they have received several scam complaints from residents about callers demanding money for debts owed to various companies requesting payment.
Police say a caller “spoofed” the telephone number of the Rehoboth Police Department’s business line.
Spoofing is when a scammer disguises their communication so that a legitimate number appears on the target’s caller ID.
Rehoboth police say they have also received complaints about scams showing as pop-ups on a person’s computer. They urge residents to not give out personal information or allow access to their personal computer.
State police say residents have reported receiving calls appearing to be coming from Massachusetts State Police phone numbers on caller IDs.
Some callers are claiming to be members of the state police or affiliated with the agency or simply hanging up as soon as the phone is answered.
State police say they are not conducting any fundraisers and the agency does not conduct phone solicitations for any reason.
Anyone can check on charities by calling the state Secretary of State’s Corporation Division at 617-727-9640 to make sure that the organization is legitimate.
The Foxboro Fire Department warned that they are not conducting any fundraiser although residents have received calls from an organization called Pro EMS asking for donations to benefit the fire department.
