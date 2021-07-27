The state Department of Environmental Protection has recognized 119 public water systems in the state, including several in the area, with awards of commendation for their service during 2020.
The criteria MassDEP used included excellent water service to the public; no violations or non-compliance issues; and efforts that support public water supply services, such as source-water protection, water quality and conservation.
MassDEP works with drinking water utilities to make sure water delivered to consumers meets all federal and state standards and is clean and abundant, and each of the systems recognized had complete compliance with the regulations for calendar year 2020.
“Many public water systems across the Commonwealth do a great job, but each year, there are some systems that stand out and deserve special recognition and commendation,” MassDEP Commissioner Martin Suuberg said.
Area public water system award recipients include:
Medium and large community systems
North Attleboro Water Department
Norton Water Department
Mansfield Water Division
Seekonk Water District
Small community systems
Wrentham: Mount St. Mary’s Abbey
Non-transient/non-community systems
Rehoboth: Pinecroft School, a private elementary school, and Oldcastle Infrastructure, a cement and concrete business.
Honorable mention
Rehoboth: The Reserve at Spring Hill housing development (The town doesn’t have municipal water service.)
