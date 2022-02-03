SEEKONK — Police are investigating a break-in at a local store where several expensive dirt bikes were swiped.
Seven people were seen on security cameras breaking into MotorSports Nation Wednesday morning and making off with nine bikes.
The suspects smashed the front windows and headed toward the store’s most expensive bikes, police said.
Only five of the bikes are actually missing as police wound up finding two just outside the store and two more in the middle of Route 6.
The bikes are valued at $10,000 each.
The store is offering a $10,000 reward and anyone with information is urged to contact Seekonk Police at 508-336-8123.