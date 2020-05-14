SEEKONK -- Several area departments battled a large, wind-driven brush fire in the southern part of town late Thursday afternoon that threatened to spread to a self-storage facility.
The fire, which went to two alarms, was reported before 4 p.m. off Mink Street (Route 114A), near the East Providence line and Wampanoag Trail, which Mink Street runs into.
The fire came close, but did not get to, Mink Street Self-Storage, a two-story building. It also came into the vicinity of a Mobil gas station and a few motels.
Smoke from the fire could be seen from Attleboro, where a police officer asked public safety communications personnel about it.
National Grid workers shut down high tension power lines over the fire and water department personnel were also called to the scene because fire hydrants were tapped.
East Providence, Attleboro, Rehoboth, Pawtucket and Providence firefighters helped Seekonk firefighters at the scene.
Crews didn't wrap up until Thursday night.
North Attleboro, Swansea and Barrington, R.I. firefighters covered the two Seekonk fire stations.
The Salvation Army Canteen truck also responded to provide drinks and refreshments for firefighters.
It has been windy this week, with a high wind gust of about 25 mph reported by the Attleboro Water Department around the time of Thursday's fire. While there has been some rain the past week, conditions remain very dry, fire officials say.
