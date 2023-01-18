NORTH ATTLEBORO — Several residents, mostly incumbents, have pulled candidacy papers for the April 4 annual town election.
For town council, school committee member John Costello and council members Mark Gould, Justin Pare, Andrea Slobogan, and John Simmons have pulled papers.
Marjorie Avarista, Zach Achin, and Aaron Whirl have done the same for school committee, and incumbent Donald Cerrone has taken out papers for the board of public works.
For park commission, commissioners John Ruppert and Tom Difiore have pulled papers for re-election, the elections office said.
On the ballot will be all nine town council seats for two-year terms, two three-year terms on the school committee, two three-year terms on the park commission and single three-year terms on the board of public works and the electric commission.
Other council members whose seats are expiring are Daniel Donovan, who was appointed in August, Darius Gregory, Kathleen Prescott, Patrick Reynolds, and Andrew Shanahan.
The seats of school committee members Sarah Stone and Costello, who was appointed in September to fill out the unexpired term of James McKenna, who had resigned, are expiring.
The office of electric commission member Dale Langille is also up.
The election will be Tuesday, April 4, with polls open at the high school from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Feb. 10 is the final day to take out nomination papers and the deadline to return them for signatures to be certified is Feb. 14.
The election office will be open until 5 p.m. that day.
Candidates need the signatures of 25 registered voters to get on the ballot. March 2 is the deadline for a candidate to withdraw or for someone to file an objection to a nomination for town office.
The deadline to register to vote in the April town election is March 25. The election office will be open that day, a Saturday, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Voters can apply for a mail ballot until March 28 and an absentee ballot up until noon on April 3, the day before the election.