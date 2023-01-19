PLAINVILLE -- At least three people were injured in a three-vehicle accident on Taunton Street late Thursday afternoon that entrapped one of the victims and closed the busy road during a heavy rainstorm.
The accident was reported about 4:05 p.m. in the area of 41 Taunton St.
Ambulances from Plainville and North Attleboro took victims to Rhode Island Hospital in Providence, and a Wrentham ambulance took a patient to Sturdy Memorial Hospital in Attleboro.
A dog was in one of the vehicles and animal control was called.
All three vehicles were heavily damaged and one was reported to have been smoking.