FOXBORO -- Several people were injured in an accident on Route 1 Sunday night.
Firefighters and police responded about 9:30 p.m. to the area of 29 Washington St. (Route 1) for a reported rollover crash.
A vehicle with heavy damage was found far off the roadway, but all four occupants were able to get out on their own, Assistant Fire Chief Thomas Buckley said.
"The vehicle rolled over multiple times," he said.
A Foxboro ambulance took an 18-year-old man from Brockton to Boston Medical Center, and another town ambulance took a 17-year-old female who was a rear-seat passenger to Good Samaritan Hospital in Brockton, Buckley said.
Ambulances from Sharon and Walpole fire departments each transported a passenger to Good Samaritan as well, he added.
None of the injuries were serious, Buckley said.