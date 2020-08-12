NORTH ATTLEBORO -- Four years after the state's voters legalized recreational marijuana for adults, retailers are making a serious push to locate in town.
There will be two applicants for marijuana retail special permits at next Thursday's virtual planning board meeting. And a third, somewhat more mysterious entity has scheduled a virtual community outreach meeting later this month for a marijuana cultivation facility on Plain Street.
The retail applicants include Green Leaf Health, which is seeking a permit for 91 George Leven Drive, and Brighton-based Holland Brands, which wants to locate at 1320 South Washington St.
In addition to the retail permit, Green Leaf will be seeking an aquifer protection district special permit for its site.
The two were among a half-dozen potential applicants to win approval from town officials last year to move forward in their efforts to locate here and are evidently the first to seek retail permits.
Thus far, the only recreational marijuana retail site to actually begin operating in the area is Nova Farms, which, despite the coronavirus pandemic, began its drive-up operation in Attleboro's industrial park in May.
Meanwhile, there are few details available about the entity that will hold a community outreach meeting at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 25 via GoogleMeet. The meeting was publicized in a legal advertisement in The Sun Chronicle on Monday.
David Rabinovitz, listed as the moderator for the virtual meeting, did not provide any further information about the proposed cultivation operation when contacted by email. Rabinovitz describes himself online as an independent consultant for the cannabis industry.
The legal ad says that there will be an opportunity for the public to ask questions during and after the meeting.
