NORTON -- Several people have been displaced following a two-alarm fire that heavily damaged a two-family home late Saturday afternoon.
Police and firefighters responded at about 4:45 p.m. to the house at 43 Charlotte Ave., for a report of a fire.
Upon arrival, firefighters observed heavy fire coming from the rear of the dwelling, Fire Chief Shawn Simmons said.
A second alarm was struck due to the high fire volume and intense winds, Simmons said.
Norton firefighters, supported by firefighters from Attleboro, North Attleboro, Mansfield, Easton and Taunton extinguished the fire in about 30 minutes, he said.
There was one resident inside the home at the time of the fire who was able to safely exit on their own, and no injuries were reported, Simmons said.
The town's building and electrical inspectors were called to the scene and determined the home was uninhabitable.
The displaced residents are being assisted by the American Red Cross.
Rehoboth and Raynham firefighters covered Norton's fire station.
Norton and Mansfield Emergency Management also provided assistance at the scene.
The cause of the fire is under investigation by local firefighters and state police assigned to the state Fire Marshal’s Office.