MANSFIELD --- Residents and town officials at this year's annual town meeting spent a good amount of time tackling an $111.6 million budget for the fiscal year starting July 1 that calls for several job reductions.
A total of 334 residents filled the high school auditorium for the nearly four-hour meeting Thursday night.
The budget calls for the elimination of eight school positions, down from about a dozen earlier projected to be eliminated.
The staff reductions are: the Robinson School assistant principal, a kindergarten teacher, a Jordan Jackson School special education teacher, a fifth grade teacher, middle school world language teacher, and three additional middle school teachers in math, English and science.
Three will require layoffs -- one of whom is transferring to another position -- with the remainder involving retirements and staff leaving, Superintendent Teresa Murphy said, adding class sizes will still be fairly low and 23 fewer kindergartners and 24 fewer sixth graders are expected.
Posing big challenges is the gradual loss of federal COVID assistance funds, the increased cost of special education which is up about $737,700, and utility costs spiking hundreds of thousands of dollars.
About $4.9 million in pandemic funds that has come in the past few years has been paying for math and reading specialists, a psychologist, and other staffing. Some of that support staff viewed as essential will now be covered by the budget.
School officials said declining enrollment over the past several years also necessitates staffing cuts. There are about 1,000 fewer students than a decade ago.
The $57.48 million school budget is a 2.9% jump over this year's $55.9 million. Employee pay accounts for $46.3 million, an increase of 2.2%.
For town government, three vacant positions aren't being filled, Town Manager Kevin Dumas said.
Five of six town unions are in negotiations, and $280,000 was set aside for pay increases.
The overall $111.6 million town budget represents a $3.4 million, or about 3%, increase from this year's $108.2 million in spending.
The average tax bill for homeowners is estimated to increase $3.47%, and for business, 3.5%.
A sum of $3.4 million was appropriated for roadwork around town as well as a new water main for Stearns Avenue.
Also approved were building and equipment expenditures known as capital items.
On the school side, $115,000 is for a special education bus, and for the middle school; $100,000 for modernizing the elevator, $50,000 to design a new gym floor, and $42,000 for a track and field study.
Overall, for all departments, about $458,000 from reserve funds was supported for various expenditures, including for building security and asbestos removal, and $1.1 million through borrowing for vehicles and equipment.
A main reserve fund, stabilization, is about $5.3 million -- the highest ever, Dumas said.