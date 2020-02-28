NORTH ATTLEBORO -- Several residents, including children, were taken to area hospitals early Friday morning following a fire at a home on Mount Hope Street.
The patients were taken to Sturdy Memorial Hospital in Attleboro and Hasbro Children's Hospital in Providence.
The blaze was reported about 3:30 a.m. at the home at 940 Mount Hope St. near Hawthorne Street.
Several Attleboro area fire departments helped at the scene or staffed local fire stations, including Attleboro, Plainville, Foxboro and Cumberland.
The state fire marshal's office was notified and the town's electrical inspector responded to the home.
Mount Hope Street runs from Elmwood Street to Landry Avenue.
The Sun Chronicle will have more information as it becomes available.
