NORTH ATTLEBORO -- A smoky fire on Mount Hope Street early Friday morning drove half a dozen people from their home and to area hospitals for treatment of smoke inhalation.
Firefighters responded to a 911 call about 3:30 a.m. to 940 Mt. Hope St. and found the victims, an adult and five children, in cars outside the home, Fire Chief Chris Coleman said.
The fire was contained to the living room, where it started in the area of a space heater, and extended to an interior wall before it was extinguished by firefighters in 10 to 15 minutes, Coleman said.
Smoke from the blaze, which filled the 2 1/2 story home and attic, was cleared by firefighters, according to the chief.
"There was minimal fire damage but a lot of smoke damage," Coleman said.
The exact cause of the fire remains under investigation.
The fire was discovered by two teenagers who smelled smoke and attempted to put it out with a fire extinguisher, Coleman said.
The teens roused the other occupants and all got out of the house, according to the fire chief.
They were taken to area hospitals by North Attleboro, Attleboro and Plainville ambulances for evaluation and treatment for smoke inhalation. The injuries were not life threatening, Coleman said.
The family is displaced because the fire caused damage to the home's electrical system. Other family members were helping with housing, Coleman said.
The smoke detectors were not working at the time, the fire chief added.
Firefighters from Plainville, Attleboro, Cumberland and Foxboro assisted local firefighters at the scene while Attleboro firefighters covered the fire stations.
The fire chief said it was fortunate there were no serious injuries as a result of the fire and reminded residents to check the batteries in their smoke detectors and use space heaters safely.
Space heaters were to blame for 136 fires in the state between 2009 and 2018, according to the state Fire Marshal's office, which was notified of the fire this morning. One in 68 are deadly, according to the fire marshal's office.
The fire department posted safety tips on their Facebook pace which include keeping space heaters at least three feet from a wall or flammable materials and never leave it unattended or working while people are sleeping.
Smoke alarms should be checked once a month and the batteries should be at least once a year or when clocks are changed. Daylight savings time is Sunday, March 8. Smoke alarms should also be replaced every 10 years, according to the fire marshal's office.
