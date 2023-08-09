The area escaped the worst of Tuesday’s storm but more severe weather is forecast for Thursday.
On Tuesday, many Massachusetts communities experienced severe flooding and small tornadoes were reported in the Southeastern Massachusetts town of Mattapoisett and on Cape Cod.
On Thursday, heavy rain and strong winds along with possibly severe thunderstorms and lightning are predicted to arrive as soon as late afternoon.
Between 1 and 4 inches of rain is forecast and a flood watch has been issued by the National Weather Service in Norton for the region.
Damaging winds could bring power failures, authorities warn.
Those planning to attend Thursday night’s New England Patriots preseason opening game at Gillette Stadium in Foxboro should prepare for the nasty weather.
Thursday morning and early afternoon should be dry, though, meteorologists said. The storm is forecast to be out of the region by Friday.