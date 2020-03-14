Shadows of 1918 Spanish flu hover over coronavirus pandemic prep

The numbers are staggering.
Between mid-September and mid-October 1918, more than 80 Attleboro residents died from the Spanish flu.
That’s almost three a day.
Approximately 195,000 Americans died from it in October 1918 alone.
That’s 6,290 a day.
By the end of the epidemic in 1919, 675,000 Americans would be dead from the virus that decimated the globe in the wake of World War I.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Spanish flu killed as many as 50 million worldwide and infected nearly 500 million, or almost one-third of the world’s population of 1.8 billion.
Articles in The Attleboro Sun show the epidemic first emerged on the city’s health horizon Sept. 17.
But it didn’t cause alarm.
On that day, the paper reported 70 cases of the flu had been recorded after “a canvas of doctors.”
The next day the paper reported 200 cases.
A front-page story was optimistic.
“Doctors say spread has been checked and see no cause for alarm,” the story said.
They were wrong.
Two deaths were reported on Sept. 25.
And it got worse from there.
Headlines in the days that followed sometimes read “two deaths,” “four deaths,” “six deaths.”
That stopped after awhile and articles listed the dead by name instead of enumerating them in headlines.
By Oct. 3, there were at least 1,000 cases of Spanish flu in the city, according to The Sun.
That number equaled about 5.3 percent of the approximately 19,000 residents.
Schools and churches were closed for weeks. Public funerals were banned.
In his annual report, then-Mayor Harold E. Sweet called the epidemic “the severest and most fatal that has ever afflicted our people.”
Health Officer Ralph P. Kent said in his annual report that the epidemic hit without warning.
“Almost before we realized it, the city was in the midst of the worst epidemic of any kind which has been known in the history of Attleboro,” he said.
Kent said once the threat was clear, the city organized into six districts and each district had a “home defense nurse” in charge.
As good as that was, it was reaction instead pre-action.
He lauded their work and the work of countless others who pitched in to help care for the sick and dying.
“This was one time we got together and showed what we could do,” he said.
The Spanish flu was the most deadly pandemic of modern times.
There have been other pandemics, but none nearly as bad.
The following examples were found on the CDC website:
- The Asian flu hit in 1957-1958. It killed about 1.1 million worldwide and 116,000 in the United States.
- In 1968, the Hong Kong flu struck and killed about 1 million worldwide and about 100,000 in the United States.
- And in 2009-2010 the Swine flu afflicted the world. The United States recorded about 60.8 million cases and 12,469 deaths. About 575,400 died worldwide.
The swine flu was unique in that like the Spanish flu of 1918 it afflicted the younger population. About 80 percent of the deaths occurred among people younger than 65.
Over the last 10 years, the annual winter flu scourge has killed from 12,000 to 61,000 Americans a year.
The worst year was 2017-2018 when there were 41 million illnesses, 810,000 hospitalizations and 61,000 deaths, according to the CDC.
Typically the very young and very old are most at risk from the annual flu.
Today, the coronavirus threatens the world, but unlike 1918 there’s a great amount of preventative action under way.
How much that will help remains to be seen.
Today
On Dec. 31, 2019, the World Health Organization was informed of a new virus found in Wuhan, China, a city of 11 million people.
Since that time, the virus, a coronavirus, specifically the one that leads to the disease COVID-19, has spread to 123 countries, sickened 132,536 people and killed 4,947, as of Friday morning, according to the WHO website.
The World Health Organization declared it a pandemic on Wednesday.
By Spanish flu standards, the numbers are low, but they go up every day for the highly communicable disease, which is most dangerous to those older than 60 or those who have an underlying medical condition or compromised immune system.
In the United States, there were 1,629 cases and 41 deaths as of Friday night, according to the CDC.
Again, by comparison the numbers are low, but climbing.
And in Massachusetts, there were 18 confirmed cases and 105 presumptive cases, or cases that have yet to be confirmed by the CDC, for a total of 123.
Out of those 123 patients, 10 were hospitalized. None have died so far.
In addition, another 445 people are under quarantine.
At press time, there have been no confirmed cases in Attleboro residents, or anyone in Bristol County.
Alarm
But while the COVID-19 numbers are far from approaching the 1918 Spanish flu and a number of other pandemics, that doesn’t mean there’s no cause for alarm.
In fact, there is considerable cause for alarm.
While the virus is not yet approaching numbers of past pandemics in terms of cases or deaths, it’s nothing to be trifled with, according to Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute for Allergies and Infectious Diseases.
He told a Congressional committee this past week that the spread of the disease, the symptoms of which are a fever, cough and shortness of breath, and the numbers of deaths will get much worse before they get better.
Fauci estimated the mortality rate of coronavirus at about 1 percent, which is 10 times greater than seasonal flu.
“This is a really serious problem we have to take seriously,” he said. “The flu has a mortality of 0.1 percent. This is 10 times that. That’s the reason I want to emphasize we have to stay ahead of the game.”
The world is trying.
Few if any can remember anything happening like what is happening now.
Actions taken locally and worldwide are unprecedented in modern times.
Many nations are on the verge of shutting down.
Bits and pieces already have. They’re like lights in the night shutting off one by one.
People and institutions are heading home and staying home.
One country, Italy, has essentially shut down.
China quarantined the entire city of Wuhan.
The city of New Rochelle, N.Y., has a “containment zone” of one mile in diameter because of a cluster of cases.
The news is full of reports of colleges closing for the rest of the semester and going to online learning.
Municipalities are issuing restrictions on public gatherings and forming contingency plans to keep their governments running in case significant numbers of employees fall ill and can’t work.
Attleboro, North Attleboro and Mansfield are among them.
All public school systems in the Attleboro area are shutting down. Some are closing for one week starting Monday, while others are closing for two.
Private institutions such as the Attleboro Arts Museum are shuttering.
AAM announced Friday it’s closing for the rest of the month and canceling its annual Flower Show.
Gov. Charlie Baker declared a state of emergency in Massachusetts on Tuesday.
President Donald Trump declared a public health emergency in January and has formed a special team headed up by Vice President Mike Pence to deal with the pandemic.
Trump said as many as 4 million coronavirus tests were to be distributed by the end of this past week.
Travel from coronavirus-ravaged Europe to the United Staes was banned this week for 30 days except for the United Kingdom and Americans returning home.
Trump is pushing aid packages for businesses and employees who may be affected by the virus and the House of Representatives was expected to vote on a bill Friday, with the Senate waiting in the wings for a possible Monday vote.
Meanwhile the list of major events being postponed or canceled grows daily.
- The Boston Marathon, held annually on Patriots Day in April, has been postponed.
- The NCAA March Madness college basketball tournament is canceled.
- Major League Baseball has delayed Opening Day for at least two weeks and suspended spring training.
- The National Basketball Association and National Hockey League have suspended play.
But on the street, things look fairly normal.
People in Attleboro and surrounding towns are going about their business, but they’re very aware of what’s happening and are taking measures to protect themselves.
People everywhere have been advised to wash hands often and thoroughly and to keep their distance from others.
Handshaking is discouraged and has been replaced with “elbow bumping.”
As concern deepens residents are preparing by stocking up on supplies.
At the end of the week, supermarkets were running out of bottled water, cleaning products, paper towels and toilet paper.
Residents were stocking up on food in case they have to stay home. One supermarket was reported to have nearly run out of meat.
Hand sanitizer has disappeared from shelves.
A check of CVS Pharmacy’s online store showed that all of its stores in the area are out of stock. Even Amazon.com supplies are out or are experiencing long delays in delivery.
A reporter overheard one older man in a CVS trying to refill his heart medication early in case he couldn’t, or didn’t want to, go out.
“It’s because of this coronavirus thing,” he told the attendant.
Some television reports have described what’s going on as a “panic.”
But for others, it seems more like prudent preparation, something that did not happen in 1918. The disease engulfed the world practically before anyone knew what was happening, the city’s health officer said at the time.
Alexandra and Mark Colacito of North Attleboro are one local couple taking what appear to be common sense precautions.
They’ve stocked up a month’s supply of groceries and other regularly used items in case the worst happens.
Alexandra said her husband Mark is a safety manager for a solar company and suggested the plan.
She said planning for emergencies is “right up his alley,” and so they did.
But it’s not just a reaction to coronavirus, she said.
Having supplies on hand is a good idea for any emergency that could limit one’s access to necessities, Alexandra said.
She and her husband started stocking up two weeks ago, but even she thought it was too early then.
“I thought he was being premature and so did the checker at the grocery store,” Alexandra said in an email to The Sun Chronicle. “Turns out, as always, my husband was right.
“It’s actually nice to have a one-month supply of all our necessities in the basement (not just food, but toiletries, cleaning supplies, medications, pet food, etc.) in case of ANY emergency in the next 12 months. We’ll just rotate through those items after a year and replace them.”
Another Sun Chronicle reader took similar action.
Diane Lennox, 57, of Attleboro, who’s susceptible to the disease because of an underlying medical condition, said she’s put aside more canned fruits and vegetables than normal to avoid crowded stores.
She did the shopping about a week ago.
“As someone who falls into the high risk category, I felt it was smart to follow the CDC guidelines,” she told The Sun Chronicle. “I’m not scared, I’m just taking precautions.”
Lennox said she volunteers in a food pantry and that some of the seniors she deals with are scared.
While lines in grocery stores are lengthening, online lines are long, too.
Lennox said she tried to place a grocery order for her 85-year-old mother online at Stop & Shop’s Peapod, but the website was down, supposedly for repair.
She then went to Shaw’s, where it took 2 1/2 hours to get the order in, she said.
“Usually it takes 15 minutes,” Lennox said.
At first, delivery time was estimated at two hours, but now it’s five hours, she said.
Meanwhile, an Attleboro psychologist said she’s seen no sign of outright panic.
Sharon Foley said she has not seen an uptick of concern about coronavirus among her patients or others, and one reason is that there’s so much easily accessible information out there, which helps people know what to do and puts them at ease.
“Most people are very knowledgeable about what’s going on and are taking the precautions they need to protect themselves,” she said.
News outlets are doing a good job of informing people, which helps a lot, she said.
Foley did say, however, that some people with underlying anxiety problems may have more issues.
“It may be more difficult for them to manage this,” she said.
Whatever happens in the end when this is all over, some official somewhere might echo Attleboro’s health officer of 100 years ago who said the times were tough, but people pulled together and got through them.
“This was one time we got together and showed what we could do,” Ralph P. Kent said.
Whether the currently creeping coronavirus is a prelude to the past pandemic of 1918, no one knows for sure. But people are preparing for the worst and hoping for the best.
For more information about coronavirus go to the World Health Organization at who.int/, the CDC at cdc.gov/ or the state Department of Public Health at mass.gov/orgs/department-of-public-health.
Log In
