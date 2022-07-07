ATTLEBORO -- A Sharon man pleaded innocent Thursday to charges that he threatened a 23-year-old Norton man with a firearm last week.
David Keating, 22, faces charges of assault by means of a dangerous weapon and uttering threats to kill the Norton man on June 26 near his home, according to court records.
Bail was set at $1,000 cash following his appearance in Attleboro District Court but he was held in custody because he is on probation for similar charges in Stoughton District Court for an incident in Canton in 2020, according to court records.
The alleged victim in Norton, who is known to police from prior drug investigations, told officers he was being blamed for the overdose death of a friend of Keating's and denied any involvement.
During a dangerousness hearing Thursday, a prosecutor made no mention of any weapon being recovered by police.
But in the Canton case, Keating was charged with pointing a replica handgun at another man in a dispute in a parking lot, according to a police report.
An assault charge was dismissed in June 2021 but a charge of uttering threats was continued without a finding with probation for 18 months.
Keating could face a probation violation hearing in Stoughton District Court based on the new charges filed against him.
He was arrested on a warrant by Norton detectives and Sharon police on Wednesday and was held in jail overnight for his arraignment Thursday.
During a hearing, a prosecutor requested that Keating continue to be held without bail as a dangerous person.
Judge Edmund Mather deemed him a danger but ruled he could be released with bail and orders to stay away from the alleged victim and possess no firearms or dangerous weapons.
The case was continued to next month for a pretrial conference.