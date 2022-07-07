NORTON -- A Sharon man faces arraignment Thursday in Attleboro District Court on charges he allegedly threatened a local man with a firearm.
David Keating, 22, was arrested on a warrant Wednesday at his home by local detectives with the help of Sharon police, Norton Lt. Todd Jackson said in a press release.
Norton detectives investigated incidents occurring over the last two weeks that involved Keating allegedly threatening another male with a firearm on multiple occasions, Jackson said.
Jackson did not indicate a motive.
Keating is being held without bail pending arraignment on charges of assault with a dangerous weapon, a firearm, and threats to commit a crime, according to Jackson.