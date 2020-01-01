MANSFIELD — Democrat Ted Phillips has announced he is running for the state representative seat being vacated by his longtime boss, Rep. Louis Kafka.
Kafka, D-Stoughton, has said he was retiring from the House after this term.
Phillips has been his aide for 13 years. Phillips ran for state Senate in 2017, but lost a Democratic primary to Sen. Paul Feeney, D-Foxboro.
A Sharon native, Phillips is running in a district that includes Precinct 4 in Mansfield as well as parts of Stoughton, Walpole and all of Sharon.
He said his priority issues will include transportation and economic development.
“I have had the privilege of serving the members of this community in many different capacities, and it would truly be an honor to have the opportunity to advocate for the needs of our district as your next state representative,” he wrote on his web site.
Phillips could not be reached for comment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.