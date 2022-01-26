FOXBORO -- Discarded fireplace ashes ignited a shed and melted siding on a Shoreline Drive house early Wednesday, resulting in about $50,000 damage, fire officials said.
The blaze was reported just after 1:15 a.m. at 23 Shoreline Drive, where firefighters arrived to find a 15-foot-by-10-foot shed fully engulfed in flames at the rear of the house, Fire Chief Michael Kelleher said.
Firefighters quickly extinguished the flames but heat from the blaze melted the vinyl siding and cracked two thermal windows on the house about 15 to 20 feet from the shed, Kelleher said.
No one was injured.
The shed and contents were totally destroyed by the fire, Kelleher said.
The fire was caused by improperly disposed fireplace ashes, he said.
In order to ensure the safe disposal of ashes, fire officials recommend putting them in a metal container with a lid and leaving them outside and away from any buildings.
Sharon firefighters assisted local firefighters at the scene and Mansfield firefighters covered fire headquarters to answer other emergency calls.