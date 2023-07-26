ATTLEBORO — On a six-acre plot just off Old Richardson Avenue there’s a 2,500 panel solar array, or farm if you prefer.
Farm is the word the users would prefer. They are growing electricity, coaxing it out of the sunlight.
Usually companies like National Grid, which owns this one, hire a landscaping company to cut the grass and keep the acreage neat.
But this one is different.
National Grid decided to go low-tech for its high-tech solar farm, which produces 1 megawatt of power and supplies 300 homes with electricity for a year.
The company uses sheep, 35 to be exact, to keep things neat. It takes them about a week or a week and a half to munch down the grass and weeds.
The solar panels provide shade for the sheep on hot days and shelter from rain on wet days.
And they have a water supply that is constantly refilled by Solar Shepherd LLC, founded and managed by Daniel Finnegan of Mansfield.
Finnegan, who rents the sheep to National Grid, said the ruminants are much easier on the environment and actually help it to thrive.
Lawnmowers and trimmers are loud, create a lot of dust that lands on the solar panels, and generally degrades the landscape by using fossil fuels.
And it increases the carbon footprint of the company.
Finnegan said the cost depends on the size of the lot and the time it takes the sheep to trim the grass.
“The sheep provide enormous benefits,” he said. “Nibbling the grass helps the root system to go deeper into the earth.”
The manure left by the sheep helps fertilize the acreage and makes the soil richer, and the sheep help bring back bees and birds and all sorts of pollinators to enrich the acreage and surrounding forest, he said.
There are no pesticides or herbicides in use, which helps keep the water clean.
“It helps National Grid become cleaner and greener,” Finnegan said.
Two types of sheep are being used at the Old Richardson Avenue site — Suffolk sheep and Border Leicester sheep, he said.
On Wednesday afternoon, they were rounded up for photos by a border collie named Reggie, who was directed by Finnegan’s soon-to-be wife Andrea Corbett.
And Reggie did a good job.
The sheep all came running. Some nuzzled up against a reporter and others who were standing around in the sweltering heat.
Arnaldo Arnal of National Grid is the program manager for the project.
“This is enriching the land,” he said.
Finnegan said the six acres are being leased from an agricultural family in Attleboro by National Grid.
“The land was never farmed and now it is,” he said. “The long-term lease is providing a revenue stream to a local agricultural family.”
Arnal said National Grid has 30 solar farms in the state producing 35 megawatts of electricity and four of them are in Attleboro. The 35 megawatts can power about 10,500 homes.
National Grid has 1.3 million customers in the Commonwealth.
“It’s a beautiful pastoral view,” Finnegan said.
And quiet, too.
George W. Rhodes can be reached at 508-236-0432.
