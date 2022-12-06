heroux and hodgson

From left, Attleboro Mayor Paul Heroux, the Bristol County sheriff-elect, talks with outgoing Sheriff Thomas Hodgson at Morin’s restaurant on Tuesday.

 BRISTOL COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

ATTLEBORO — Bristol County Sheriff-elect Paul Heroux said he did not have anything to eat or drink during his first post-election meeting Tuesday with outgoing Sheriff Thomas Hodgson.

The two-term mayor of Attleboro, who takes the reins as the county’s jailer on Jan. 4, said he mostly listened to Hodgson during their breakfast summit at Morin’s restaurant.

David Linton may be reached at 508-236-0338.