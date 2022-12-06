ATTLEBORO — Bristol County Sheriff-elect Paul Heroux said he did not have anything to eat or drink during his first post-election meeting Tuesday with outgoing Sheriff Thomas Hodgson.
The two-term mayor of Attleboro, who takes the reins as the county’s jailer on Jan. 4, said he mostly listened to Hodgson during their breakfast summit at Morin’s restaurant.
“It was his knowledge being transferred to me,” said Heroux, who added that Hodgson ate crispy bacon and a veggie omelet.
Heroux said he ate breakfast when he got up at 5 a.m.
The two men shook hands a month after Heroux won the sheriff’s post from the 25-year incumbent. The victory culminated a contentious race that captured nationwide attention because of Hodgson’s tough approach to incarceration and his support of former President Donald Trump.
“The sheriff was very cordial and friendly. The first thing he said to me was congratulations. We then went on to have a nice two-hour conversation where he told me some of the challenges that I might experience.
“I told him about similar challenges that I’ve had in my capacity as mayor and how I navigate those. We commiserated on how rumors are endemic in this business.”
The mayor explained that there are rumors circulating that he plans to clean house when he takes over as sheriff, something he denies and is already on record as saying he would not do.
“I’ve never said that. I’ve never hinted at that,” Heroux said, adding that he will rely on people who have the institutional knowledge of the office.
During the breakfast meeting, Heroux said he offered to meet with people in the office before he takes the helm, and Hodgson agreed to facilitate the meeting.
Heroux said he also asked for a copy of the sheriff’s budget and an organizational charge so he know who reports to whom.
One thing they cleared up was the matter of the traditional phone call concession and they discovered they just missed each other, Heroux said.
He said Hodgson had, in fact, called him two days after the election to concede but the call was made on a number he did not recognize. Hodsgon was waiting for a return call and the two never connected.
According to The Associated Press, with all precincts in the county reporting, Heroux defeated Hodgson 89,873 to 87,597, or 50.6% to 49.4%.
Heroux will be the first sheriff in recent memory from the northern part of the county. Usually, voters elect candidates from the larger cities of New Bedford and Fall River.
Hodgson said the breakfast meeting with Heroux went well.
“I got a chance to congratulate him face to face which was good,” he said.
The sheriff said he gave Heroux an overview of the staff, the office mission and talked about the partnerships he has formed with law enforcement and community groups over the years.
Hodgson said it was his obligation to make sure there was a smooth transition. “It’s not how you act when you win that counts. It’s how you act when you lose,” he said.
On Tuesday, the Bristol County sheriff’s office tweeted out a photo of Heroux and Hodgson talking across from each other at a table at Morin’s, the popular downtown eatery where many politicians have put in an appearance when they come to Attleboro.
Heroux said the photo was reminiscent of one he posted on his Facebook page when he defeated Mayor Kevin Dumas in 2017.
“That’s important in a transition. It shows the campaign is over and it is time to move forward,” Heroux said.
Likewise, Hodgson said his office tweeted out the photo of the two men together to show that despite their philosophical differences they can work collaboratively for the benefit of the people of the county.
With the country so divided, the outgoing sheriff said it is something that needs to happen on a national level as well as a local level.
“I have 12 brothers and sisters and most of them are Democrats. But I don’t hate them,” Hodgson said.
He said he hasn’t thought about his future yet because he is focused on the transition.
“I want the transition to set an example of good sportsmanship,” Hodgson said.
David Linton may be reached at 508-236-0338.