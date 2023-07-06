Inmates in Bristol County will soon be paying less for snacks, clothing, shampoo and other commissary items and new prisoners are being given shower sandals.
Sheriff Paul Heroux last week announced the reduction in commissary prices after reaching an agreement with the jail’s vendor for inmate goods.
The changes will go into effect later this month.
Heroux, the former mayor of Attleboro who became sheriff in January after ousting longtime incumbent Thomas Hodgson, said in a statement that lowering commissary prices was among his campaign promises.
“One of the big complaints I heard about before I became sheriff and after elected was the high mark-up on commissary items. Families and sometimes friends send money to an inmate’s account, and therefore, they are the ones bearing the burden of this commission,” Heroux said.
Previously, an additional 31.75% was added to the cost of the commissary items. The markup will be lowered to 20%, Heroux said, with commissions continuing to be earmarked for inmate services.
The drop means inmates will pay about 12% less for commissary goods, according to the sheriff.
By state law, funds generated must be used on inmates, according to Heroux.
When they arrive at the jail, inmates are given the basic necessities, such as clothing, socks, shoes, soap, undergarments, toothpaste and other immediate needs.
Inmates who want better sneakers, clothing, shampoo or other items have the option to buy from the commissary every week.
The commissary also has a large variety of snacks and drinks, should inmates want more than the three meals a day provided by the sheriff’s office.
Heroux said he only learned recently that inmates were not issued shower sandals upon admission. “I was shocked. That was unconscionable,” he said.
Funds from commissary revenue will pay for shower sandals as standard goods issued to inmates at the time of admission, Heroux said.
The commissary program, according to Heroux, has a balance of about $1.5 million accumulated over several years.
By lowering the commissary prices and making other changes, Heroux said he is trying a different approach to running the jail than “needlessly sticking it” to inmates.
He said his approach is not only consistent with how most Americans want to rehabilitate inmates and protect their constitutional rights but “is in the best interest of the security staff who work with inmates every day.”
Heroux said he met last Thursday with groups of inmates in their housing units and outdoor recreation area to tell them about the changes and hear other concerns.
