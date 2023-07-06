Sheriff Paul Heroux with inmates

Bristol County Sheriff Paul Heroux, center, speaks to inmates at the Dartmouth House of Correction last week to announce a price reduction at the jail commissary.

 BRISTOL COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Inmates in Bristol County will soon be paying less for snacks, clothing, shampoo and other commissary items and new prisoners are being given shower sandals.

Sheriff Paul Heroux last week announced the reduction in commissary prices after reaching an agreement with the jail’s vendor for inmate goods.

David Linton may be reached at 508-236-0338.