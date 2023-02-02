A nationally-recognized expert on suicide prevention in correctional facilities has been hired to perform a comprehensive assessment of the Bristol County jail and house of correction, Sheriff Paul Heroux said Thursday.
Lindsay M. Hayes, a former Mansfield resident, has examined more than 3,800 cases of suicide in correctional facilities throughout the country for more than 42 years, Heroux said.
Hayes will be paid $16,800 for the study. He will start reviewing documents and policies relating to inmate suicides over the next few weeks and will start on-site observation and interviews over the next month, Heroux said.
Prior to being elected sheriff, Heroux, a former mayor of Attleboro, and others criticized his predecessor, Thomas Hodgson, for the high number of jail suicides.
Among them was the 2015 suicide of Brandon St. Pierre, 32, a Fall River man who was accused of shooting at a car in a road rage incident in Attleboro.
St. Pierre hanged himself with a bed sheet in his cell soon after his arraignment in Attleboro District Court, where a judge noted in paperwork that St. Pierre was a suicide risk, according to court records.
In 2018, his mother, Barbara Kice of Fall River, filed a lawsuit against Hodgson and other jail officials. The case is scheduled for trial in August but is in meditation, according to court records.
Two days after Heroux assumed his job as sheriff last month, an inmate died of a suspected suicide at the Dartmouth House of Correction, according to authorities.
“We have a blind spot somewhere when it comes to inmate suicides. One of my top priorities is to locate and close that loophole to make our correctional facilities as safe as possible for our inmates and our staff,” Heroux said in a statement Thursday.
He said Hayes has done extensive work on suicides in adult and juvenile correction facilities including five national Justice Department-funded studies.
He has served as a suicide prevention consultant to the Justice Department’s Civil Rights division and the Department of Homeland Security’s Office of Civil Rights and Civil Liberties.
Hayes has been appointed as a federal court monitor in the observation of suicide prevention programs and plans at several corrections facilities under court jurisdiction.
His assessment of the Bristol County facilities will examine eight different aspects of correction facility suicides and is based on national correctional standards.
His work will include studies of correctional officer training, jail screening procedures, communication, housing and supervision.
David Linton may be reached at 508-236-0338.