Dartmouth house of Correction

Dartmouth House of Correction

 File photo

A nationally-recognized expert on suicide prevention in correctional facilities has been hired to perform a comprehensive assessment of the Bristol County jail and house of correction, Sheriff Paul Heroux said Thursday.

Lindsay M. Hayes, a former Mansfield resident, has examined more than 3,800 cases of suicide in correctional facilities throughout the country for more than 42 years, Heroux said.

